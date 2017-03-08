China Imports Surge; Export Growth Eases In February

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's imports logged a remarkable growth in February, while exports growth eased more-than-expected reflecting weak foreign demand.





In yuan terms, imports advanced 44.7 percent year-on-year in February, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday.

The annual growth was much bigger than the forecast of 23.1 percent and January's 25.2 percent expansion.

At the same time, exports grew only 4.2 percent in February. Shipments were forecast to grow 14.6 percent after climbing 15.9 percent in January.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a shortfall of CNY 60.4 billion in February in contrast to the expected surplus of CNY 172.5 billion. This was the first deficit in three years.

The dollar-denominated trade figures are not published yet.

These figures need to be taken with a large pinch of salt as annual shifts in the timing of the Chinese New Year, which disrupts activity at factories and ports, make year-on-year trade growth highly volatile at the start of each year, Julian Evans-Pritchard, a China economist at Capital Economics, said.

Looking ahead, the economist expects external demand to remain fairly strong during the coming quarters, which should continue to support exports, but doubts that the current pace of import growth can be sustained.

China aims to achieve about 6.5 economic growth this year. The economy expanded 6.7 percent in 2016, exceeding the 6.5-7 percent expansion the government had targeted.

