China HGS Real Estate Inc. Reveals 47% Decline In Q1 Earnings




13.02.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc.

(HGSH) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its bottom line fell to $0.76 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $1.43 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 51.9% to $8.90 million. This was up from $5.86 million last year.


China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $0.76 Mln. vs. $1.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.3% -Revenue (Q1): $8.90 Mln vs. $5.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 51.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



