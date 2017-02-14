China Green Agriculture Q2 Profit Up 29%
14.02.17 13:39
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) Tuesday announced 29 percent increase in the second quarter net income to $5.5 million from $4.3 million last year.
On a per share basis, earnings were $0.15, up 26.5 percent from $0.12 a year ago.
Net sales for the quarter climbed 3.1 percent to $59 million from $57 million a year ago.
Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects net income of $4 to $7 million or $0.1 to $0.18 per share and net sales in a range of $71 to $82 million. For the fiscal 2017, the company expects net income of $20 to $27 million and earnings per share of $0.52 to $0.7. Net sales projection for the full year is in a range of $277 to $300 million.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,323 €
|1,308 €
|0,015 €
|+1,15%
|14.02./15:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US16943W1053
|A0NC6C
|1,36 €
|1,03 €
