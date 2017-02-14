China Green Agriculture Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 28% In Q2
14.02.17 13:46
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $5.5 million, or $0.15 per share. This was higher than $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $59 million. This was up from $57 million last year.
China Green Agriculture Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $5.5 Mln. vs. $4.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Revenue (Q2): $59 Mln vs. $57 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.5%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.1 - $0.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $72 - $82 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.7 Full year revenue guidance: $277 - $300 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,323 €
|1,308 €
|0,015 €
|+1,15%
|14.02./15:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US16943W1053
|A0NC6C
|1,36 €
|1,03 €
