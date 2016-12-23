China Fines General Motors JV $29 Mln For Alleged Price Manipulation

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Motors":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - China has slapped a 201 million yuan or $29 million fine on a General Motors Co.



(GM)joint venture for alleged monopolistic pricing behavior, the state-run China Central Television said.

SAIC General Motors Corp. had reached a monopoly agreement with its dealers, setting a floor on prices of car models including the Cadillac SRX, Chevrolet Trax and Buick Excelle, the CCTV report said citing the Shanghai authority overseeing prices. The fine is equivalent to 4% of the affected models' sales revenue in the previous year.

SAIC General Motors Corp. is a 50-50 joint venture between GM and SAIC Motor Corp., China's largest auto maker by sales.

GM said it fully respects local laws and regulations wherever it operate. It will provide full support to itsjoint venture in China to ensure that all responsive and appropriate actions are taken with respect to the matter.

