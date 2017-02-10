China Exports Rise More Than Expected In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.02.17 05:11
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in January, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.


Exports grew 7.9 percent year-over-year in January, well above the 3.0 percent climb expected by economists.


Imports surged 16.7 percent annually at the start of the year, much faster than the expected increase of 10.0 percent.


The visible trade surplus of the country came in at $51.35 billion in January. The expected surplus for the month was $48.5 billion.


