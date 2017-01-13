Erweiterte Funktionen


China Exports Fall More Than Expected In December




13.01.17 05:15
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data from the General Administration of Customs reportedly showed Friday.


Exports fell 6.1 percent year-over-year in December, exceeding economists' forecast for a decrease of 4.0 percent.


At the same time, imports grew 3.1 percent annually in December, just above the 3.0 percent climb expected by economists.


The visible trade surplus of the country came in at $40.82 billion in December. The expected surplus for the month was $47.55 billion.


In the whole year 2016, total exports dipped 7.7 percent as compared to last year and imports went down by 5.5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



