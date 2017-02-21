Erweiterte Funktionen



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. Q1 Earnings Rise 96%




21.02.17
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

(DL) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $9.05 million, or $0.069 per share. This was higher than $4.62 million, or $0.033 per share, in last year's first quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% to $31.98 million. This was up from $24.37 million last year.


China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $9.05 Mln. vs. $4.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 95.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.069 vs. $0.033 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 109.1% -Revenue (Q1): $31.98 Mln vs. $24.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.2%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $21.7 - $22.9 Mln


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,15 $ 10,08 $ 0,07 $ +0,69% 21.02./23:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US16944W1045 A0RE0T 15,46 $ 8,97 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 10,15 $ +0,69%  21.02.17
Frankfurt 9,179 € +0,21%  21.02.17
Berlin 9,18 € +0,14%  21.02.17
Stuttgart 9,446 € 0,00%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
