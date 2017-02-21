China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. Q1 Earnings Rise 96%
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
(DL) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $9.05 million, or $0.069 per share. This was higher than $4.62 million, or $0.033 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% to $31.98 million. This was up from $24.37 million last year.
China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $9.05 Mln. vs. $4.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 95.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.069 vs. $0.033 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 109.1% -Revenue (Q1): $31.98 Mln vs. $24.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.2%
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $21.7 - $22.9 Mln
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,15 $
|10,08 $
|0,07 $
|+0,69%
|21.02./23:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US16944W1045
|A0RE0T
|15,46 $
|8,97 $