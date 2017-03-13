China Data On Tap For Tuesday

Erweiterte Funktionen


13.03.17 23:15
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will release February figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment on Tuesday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


Industrial production is expected to rise 6.2 percent on year after gaining 6.0 percent in January. Retail sales are called higher by 10.6 percent, up from 10.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 8.2 percent, up from 8.1 percent a month earlier.


Australia will see February results for the indexes of business conditions and confidence from NAB; in January, their scores were 16 and 10, respectively.


Japan will provide February figures for Tokyo condominium sales; in January, sales slipped an annual 7.4 percent.


The Philippines will release Q4 numbers for current account and unemployment. In the third quarter, the current account surplus was $979 million, while the jobless rate was 4.7 percent.


