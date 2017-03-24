China Bourse Tipped To Open In The Red

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,250-point plateau, although the market is expected to head south again on Friday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft after the vote was delayed for the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act - while falling oil prices add to the negative sentiment. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index added 3.33 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,248.55 after trading between 3,221.93 and 3,262.09. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.71 points to end at 2,038.60.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.31 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.21 percent, Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, Vanke spiked 1.80 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.71 percent, PetroChina shed 0.75 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.52 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday as traders kept an eye Capitol Hill before ending in the red.

The Dow shed 4.72 points or 0.1 percent to 20,656.58, while the NASDAQ dipped 3.95 points or 0.1 percent to 5,817.69 and the S&P 500 fell 2.49 points or 0.1 percent to 2,345.96.

The choppy trading reflected continued uncertainty about the fate of the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Late in the trading day, House Republican leaders delayed a planned Thursday night vote on the bill amid a lack of support.

If it fails, it could imperil President Donald Trump's other policies such as tax reform and increased infrastructure spending.

In economic news, the Labor Department saw an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits in the week ended March 18. Also, the Commerce Department noted an increase in new home sales in February.

Crude oil futures were lower Thursday as the dollar firmed on rate hike chatter and surging inventories. WTI light sweet crude oil was down 35 cents to $47.69 a barrel, stuck near its lowest levels since November.

