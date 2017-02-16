China Bourse May Reverse Wednesday's Losses

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 65 points or 2 percent.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,210-point plateau, although the market may rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to positive economic data, although stagnant crude oil prices may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the properties and resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index dipped 4.94 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 3,212.99 after trading between 3,206.56 and 3,236.00. The Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.85 percent to end at 10,177.25.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China spiked 2.17 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.38 percent, Vanke dropped 1.15 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.46 percent, PetroChina added 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.17 percent, China Unicom tumbled 1.32 percent and Zijin Mining plunged 2.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains to set fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 107.45 points or 0.5 percent to 20,611.86, while the NASDAQ advanced 36.87 points or 0.6 percent to 5,819.44 and the S&P 500 rose 11.67 points or 0.5 percent to 2,349.25.

The strength followed a slew of economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing stronger than expected retail sales growth in January. Also, the Labor Department said that consumer prices increased more than expected in January.

Also, the Federal Reserve noted an unexpected drop in industrial production in January, while the National Association of Home Builders unexpectedly showed a continued decrease in homebuilder confidence in February.

Crude oil prices inched lower Wednesday, holding in a stubborn trading range after government data confirmed U.S. inventories at record highs. WTI light sweet crude oil for March settled down 9 cents at $53.11.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM