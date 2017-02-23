Erweiterte Funktionen



China Biologic Products Inc. Bottom Line Advances 31% In Q4




23.02.17 23:19
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc.

(CBPO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $26.86 million, or $0.95 per share. This was up from $20.43 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $77.6 million. This was up from $68.3 million last year.


China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $26.86 Mln. vs. $20.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -Revenue (Q4): $77.6 Mln vs. $68.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



