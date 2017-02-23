China Biologic Products Inc. Bottom Line Advances 31% In Q4
23.02.17 23:19
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc.
(CBPO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $26.86 million, or $0.95 per share. This was up from $20.43 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $77.6 million. This was up from $68.3 million last year.
China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $26.86 Mln. vs. $20.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -Revenue (Q4): $77.6 Mln vs. $68.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.6%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|110,15 $
|107,18 $
|2,97 $
|+2,77%
|23.02./23:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US16938C1062
|A0Q8D9
|137,39 $
|100,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,50 €
|-0,44%
|23.02.17
|Nasdaq
|110,15 $
|+2,77%
|23.02.17
|Berlin
|103,32 €
|+0,60%
|23.02.17
|Stuttgart
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|102,80 €
|-0,21%
|23.02.17
