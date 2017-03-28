China Auto Logistics Turns To Profit In 2016

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Auto Logistics Inc.



(CALI), a top seller in China of luxury imported automobiles and a provider of auto-related services, reported that its total net income for fiscal year 2016 was $3.98 million or $0.99 per share, compared to a loss of $12.01 million or $2.98 per share in 2015.

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $467.06 million, a gain of 4.64% over net revenue of $446.34 million in the prior year.

Tong Shiping, Chairman and CEO of China Auto Logistics, "Longer term, we remain very positive about the outlook for luxury imported automobile sales in China as the economy continues to grow and create new wealthy consumers."

