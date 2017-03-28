Erweiterte Funktionen



China Auto Logistics Turns To Profit In 2016




28.03.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Auto Logistics Inc.

(CALI), a top seller in China of luxury imported automobiles and a provider of auto-related services, reported that its total net income for fiscal year 2016 was $3.98 million or $0.99 per share, compared to a loss of $12.01 million or $2.98 per share in 2015.


Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $467.06 million, a gain of 4.64% over net revenue of $446.34 million in the prior year.


Tong Shiping, Chairman and CEO of China Auto Logistics, "Longer term, we remain very positive about the outlook for luxury imported automobile sales in China as the economy continues to grow and create new wealthy consumers."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,332 € 1,427 € -0,095 € -6,66% 28.03./14:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US16936J2024 A1J6EQ 3,63 € 0,89 €
Werte im Artikel
1,90 plus
+11,76%
1,33 minus
-6,66%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,356 € +2,81%  10:45
Stuttgart 1,337 € +2,45%  12:00
Nasdaq 1,47 $ 0,00%  27.03.17
Frankfurt 1,332 € -6,66%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 China Auto Logistic Inc. (CALI. 06.01.17
7 Cali 23.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...