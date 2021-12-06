Chimeric Therapeutics - Acquiring an exciting new NK cell technology

Chimeric has announced that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement to license the clinically validated, off the shelf, robust, enhanced natural killer (CORE-NK) cell platform from Case Western Reserve University for the treatment of cancer. The CORE-NK platform was designed to overcome the hurdles associated with NK cell development and enables the production of large numbers of highly active universal donor NK cells that are active in the body. The company expects to rapidly move to complete full licensing of the platform.