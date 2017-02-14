Erweiterte Funktionen

Chimera Investment Corp. Q4 Income Advances 21%




14.02.17 23:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp.

(CIM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $121.34 million, or $0.65 per share. This was up from $100.32 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $121.34 Mln. vs. $100.32 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



