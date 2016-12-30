Erweiterte Funktionen
Chicago Business Barometer Pulls Back More Than Expected In December
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday.
MNI Indicators said its Chicago Business Barometer slid to 54.6 in December after jumping to a nearly two-year high of 57.6 in November.
While a reading above 50 indicates continued growth in Chicago-area business activity, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest drop to 57.0.
