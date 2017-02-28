Chicago Business Barometer Jumps To Two-Year High In February

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in the previous month, MNI Indicators released a report on Tuesday showing a much bigger than expected rebound in growth in the month of February.





MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer jumped to 57.4 in February after falling to 50.3 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in business activity. Economists had expected the index to rise to 53.0.

With the much bigger than expected increase, the Chicago business barometer rose to its highest level since January of 2015.

The sharp increase was led by four of the five components of the business barometer, with only the supplier deliveries index receding.

MNI Indicators said the new orders index surged up by 10.1 points, climbing back into expansion territory after briefly slipping below 50 in January.

The production index also rose by 4.3 points during the month to reach a thirteen-month high of 60.3 in February.

The report also said the employment index moved into expansion for the first time in four months, hitting its highest level since October of 2014.

On the inflation front, the prices paid index jumped by 7.2 points to 68.6 in February, indicating inflationary pressures at the factory-gate increased for the third consecutive month.

"The latest survey shows a continuance of price increases, with Prices Paid at the highest level since September 2014," said Shaily Mittal, senior economist at MNI Indicators.

She added, "With inflationary pressures on the rise and the job market having improved, the next rate hike could come soon, possibly in the coming quarter."

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a two-day monetary policy meeting on March 14th and 15th to make its next decision on interest rates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM