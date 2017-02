Chevron Moves Higher After Jefferies Adds To Franchise Picks List

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Chevron":

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chevron (CVX) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Monday, with the energy giant climbing by 1.8 percent.

The gain by Chevron comes after Jefferies added the company's stock to its Franchise Picks list and raised its price target to $147 per share.





Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

