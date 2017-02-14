Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Chesapeake Energy":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Chesapeake Energy Projects Capital Expenditures Of $1.9 Bln-$2.5 Bln In 2017




14.02.17 13:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corp.

(CHK) said that it is budgeting planned total capital expenditures, including capitalized interest, in the range of $1.9 billion - $2.5 billion in 2017, compared to total capital expenditures of approximately $1.65 - $1.75 billion in 2016, excluding 2016 proved property acquisitions and the repurchase of volumetric production payment (VPP) transactions.


The company is narrowing its range of projected capital as it gains confidence in market conditions supporting a return to projected production growth in the second half of the year. The company is targeting total production of 194 - 205 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2017, or average daily production of 532 - 562 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe), representing a decline of 3% to modest growth of 2% compared to 2016, after adjusting for asset sales. Of the 2017 projected total production, approximately 33 - 35 mmboe is estimated to be crude oil, 18 - 20 mmboe is estimated to be natural gas liquids and 860 - 900 billion cubic feet is estimated to be natural gas.


Chesapeake plans to operate an average of approximately 17 rigs in 2017, an increase from an average of 10 rigs in 2016. The company intends to spud and place on production approximately 400 and 450 gross operated wells in 2017, respectively, compared to 213 and 428 wells in 2016, respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,99 € 5,901 € 0,089 € +1,51% 14.02./15:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1651671075 885725 7,96 € 1,44 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,99 € +1,51%  14:57
Stuttgart 6,00 € +1,28%  14:34
Frankfurt 6,03 € +0,50%  13:40
Düsseldorf 5,897 € +0,34%  09:37
NYSE 6,33 $ 0,00%  13.02.17
Berlin 5,925 € -0,17%  08:08
München 6,004 € -0,20%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
59 Chesapeake Energy auf 10 Jah. 30.11.16
16 CHK beobachten 30.09.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...