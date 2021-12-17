Checkit - SaaS software for the deskless workforce

Checkit’s SaaS platform is designed to bring visibility to the operations of businesses with dispersed, deskless workforces. Checkit is focused on driving adoption of its software and over the last year has invested to support its shift to a pure SaaS business model. Net proceeds of £20m from the recent placing will be used to accelerate growth plans, with the US a particular focus. In our view, consistent growth in recurring revenues and an expanding customer base should help to reduce the valuation discount to software peers.