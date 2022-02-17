Erweiterte Funktionen



Checkit - FY22 ARR growth of 44%




17.02.22 07:44
Edison Investment Research

Checkit’s FY22 trading update confirmed it closed the year broadly in line with our revenue forecasts and, due to several contracts signed close to year end, beat our annualised recurring revenue (ARR) forecast with 44% y-o-y growth to £8.2m, versus our £7.6m forecast. We maintain our estimates for FY22 and FY23, noting the higher level of ARR at year-end supports our FY23 revenue growth forecast.

Aktuell
Historischer Uran-boom startet - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,50 € 0,50 € -   € 0,00% 17.02./11:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0C5RG72 A0ETUX 0,76 € 0,49 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,50 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 0,494 € 0,00%  08:01
Berlin 0,50 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik - Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...