Checkit - FY22 ARR growth of 44%

Checkit’s FY22 trading update confirmed it closed the year broadly in line with our revenue forecasts and, due to several contracts signed close to year end, beat our annualised recurring revenue (ARR) forecast with 44% y-o-y growth to £8.2m, versus our £7.6m forecast. We maintain our estimates for FY22 and FY23, noting the higher level of ARR at year-end supports our FY23 revenue growth forecast.