Cheating Husband Blames Uber For Divorce, Seeks Millions

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service provider Uber has been sued by a French businessman in southern France after his wife found out about his infidelity after receiving notifications of trips to his mistress.





According to BBC, the man had once used his wife's phone to request an Uber service. But, despite logging off, the Uber app continued to send notifications to his wife's phone which revealed his travel history. The couple has since divorced.

According to the man's lawyer, the bug in Uber app "has caused him problems in his private life." The lawsuit is seeking up to 45 million euros in damages.

French news site Le Figaro carried out an experiment by logging in and out of Uber app on one iPhone and ordering a Uber service from another iPhone using the same account. The Uber app then sent notifications to both phones.

According to the newspaper, the bug affected iPhones before a software update in December.

The case is scheduled to be heard in the court next month.

Meanwhile, Uber declined to comment on the case. "Uber doesn't comment publicly on individual cases, and especially on cases that involve a divorcing couple," a spokesperson told the French new site.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

