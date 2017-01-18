Charles Schwab Bottom Line Rises 25% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Charles Schwab":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $522 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $416 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $1.97 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.

Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $522 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.6%

