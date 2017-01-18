Charles Schwab Bottom Line Rises 25% In Q4
18.01.17 15:04
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $522 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $416 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $1.97 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.
Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $522 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.6%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,83 $
|40,33 $
|-0,50 $
|-1,24%
|18.01./15:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8085131055
|874171
|41,85 $
|21,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,745 €
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|NYSE
|39,83 $
|-1,24%
|15:51
|Frankfurt
|37,785 €
|-2,13%
|08:12
|München
|37,77 €
|-2,15%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|37,665 €
|-2,19%
|10:29
|Stuttgart
|36,95 €
|-3,25%
|15:33
|Berlin
|36,90 €
|-3,74%
|15:39