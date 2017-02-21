Changyou.com Ltd. Reports 13% Decline In Q4 Earnings

Erweiterte Funktionen



BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $40.07 million, or $0.75 per share. This was down from $46.00 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 19.4% to $130.52 million. This was down from $161.91 million last year.


Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $40.07 Mln. vs. $46.00 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $130.52 Mln vs. $161.91 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -19.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 - 0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $110 - $120 Mln


