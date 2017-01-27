Erweiterte Funktionen


27.01.17
dpa-AFX


27 January 2017


                                              GB00B0W5NJ22




Ecovista PLC


("Ecovista" or "the Company")


Change of Auditor




Ecovista Plc would like to announce that, following the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP, the directors of the Company have made the decision to appoint Welbeck Associates Limited as auditor of the Company.




The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.




For further information please contact:


Louise Stokely


Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421




ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:


Alexander David Securities Limited


David Scott - Corporate Finance


James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales


Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820


http://www.ad-securities.com


49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA









