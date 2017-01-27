27 January 2017

GB00B0W5NJ22

Ecovista PLC

("Ecovista" or "the Company")

Change of Auditor

Ecovista Plc would like to announce that, following the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP, the directors of the Company have made the decision to appoint Welbeck Associates Limited as auditor of the Company.





The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Louise Stokely

Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ecovista Plc via GlobeNewswire

B0W5NJR36

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM