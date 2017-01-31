Change in Reporting date

Erweiterte Funktionen


31 January 2017


Ecovista PLC


("Ecovista" or "the Company")


Ecovista Plc would like to announce that, the Company has changed his accounting reference date from 31 December to 31 August.


As a result of this change, the Company's reporting calendar will be as follows:


* Audited annual accounts for a shorter eight month period from 1 January to 31 August 2016 to be announced by the end of January 2017. Thereafter, interim and annual reports will be published each year for the six months to 29 February and 12 months to 31 August in accordance with the NEX Exchange Rules.


The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.




For further information please contact:


Louise Stokely


Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421




ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:


Alexander David Securities Limited


David Scott - Corporate Finance


James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales


Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820


http://www.ad-securities.com


49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Ecovista Plc via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



