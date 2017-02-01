Ceva Inc. Earnings Rise 98% In Q4
01.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $7.04 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $3.56 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.9% to $21.20 million. This was up from $16.07 million last year.
Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $7.04 Mln. vs. $3.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 97.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $21.20 Mln vs. $16.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.9%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,765 €
|31,765 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.02./15:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1572101053
|A0BKYT
|33,49 €
|27,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,765 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|32,756 €
|+3,89%
|14:19
|Frankfurt
|32,198 €
|+1,59%
|09:01
|Nasdaq
|35,35 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17