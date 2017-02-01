Erweiterte Funktionen



Ceva Inc. Earnings Rise 98% In Q4




01.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $7.04 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $3.56 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.9% to $21.20 million. This was up from $16.07 million last year.


Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $7.04 Mln. vs. $3.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 97.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $21.20 Mln vs. $16.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,765 € 31,765 € -   € 0,00% 01.02./15:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1572101053 A0BKYT 33,49 € 27,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,765 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Stuttgart 32,756 € +3,89%  14:19
Frankfurt 32,198 € +1,59%  09:01
Nasdaq 35,35 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...