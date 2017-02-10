Erweiterte Funktionen
Cerner Issues Q1 & FY17 Guidance
10.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX
NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp.
(CERN) announced the company currently expects first quarter: revenue between $1.200 billion and $1.275 billion; and adjusted earnings per share between $0.57 and $0.59. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.59 on revenue of $1.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For 2017, the company now expects: revenue between $5.100 billion and $5.300 billion; and adjusted earnings per share between $2.44 and $2.56. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.56 on revenue of $5.23 billion.
