Cerner Issues Q1 & FY17 Guidance




10.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp.

(CERN) announced the company currently expects first quarter: revenue between $1.200 billion and $1.275 billion; and adjusted earnings per share between $0.57 and $0.59. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.59 on revenue of $1.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


For 2017, the company now expects: revenue between $5.100 billion and $5.300 billion; and adjusted earnings per share between $2.44 and $2.56. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.56 on revenue of $5.23 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,88 $ 52,93 $ 0,95 $ +1,79% 10.02./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1567821046 892807 67,50 $ 47,01 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,36 € -0,24%  09.02.17
Nasdaq 53,88 $ +1,79%  09.02.17
Stuttgart 50,525 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Berlin 49,48 € -1,26%  09.02.17
Frankfurt 49,497 € -1,39%  09.02.17
München 49,69 € -1,43%  09.02.17
Düsseldorf 49,32 € -1,93%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...