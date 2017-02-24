Century Aluminum Posts Q4 Adj. Loss Per Share Of $0.12

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.02.17 00:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Century Aluminum Company (CENX) reported a net loss of $168.5 million or $1.93 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016. The company said its results were negatively impacted by a $152.2 million ($1.75 per share) impairment charge related to the Helguvik project in Iceland.

The fourth quarter adjusted net loss was $11.5 million or $0.12 per share.


Sales for the fourth quarter were $339.8 million compared with $383.9 million, a year ago. The shipments of primary aluminum were 183,210 tonnes compared with 211,710 tonnes shipped, last year. The company said the decrease in sales and shipment volume was primarily due to curtailment actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2015.


