CenturyLink, Inc. Earnings Retreat 43% In Q4




08.02.17 22:58
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $167 million, or $0.31 per share. This was down from $293 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $4.29 billion. This was down from $4.48 billion last year.


CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $167 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -43.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -42.6% -Revenue (Q4): $4.29 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.2%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 - $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.23 - $4.29 Bln


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,43 $ 24,88 $ -0,45 $ -1,81% 09.02./00:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1567001060 866405 33,45 $ 22,86 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,01 € -1,03%  08.02.17
Stuttgart 22,72 € 0,00%  08.02.17
München 23,50 € -0,28%  08.02.17
Berlin 23,21 € -0,30%  08.02.17
Frankfurt 23,282 € -0,40%  08.02.17
Düsseldorf 23,24 € -0,43%  08.02.17
NYSE 24,43 $ -1,81%  08.02.17
