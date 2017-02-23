Centrica Posts FY Profit, Revenue Down

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17 09:41
dpa-AFX


WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) Thursday reported full-year pretax profit of 2.186 billion pounds, compared to last year's pre-tax loss of 1.136 billion pounds.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 1.672 billion pounds or 31.2 pence per share, compared to a loss of 747 million pounds or 14.9 pence per share a year ago.


On an adjusted basis, profit was up 4 percent to 895 million pounds, but basic earnings per share slid 2 percent to 16.8 pence.


Group's adjusted operating profit rose 4 percent to 1.515 billion pounds.


Annual Group revenue slid 3 percent to 27.1 billion pounds, primarily reflecting the impact of lower commodity prices on tariffs in UK and North America energy supply and on achieved prices in E&P and EM&T, lower consumption due to warmer weather in North America and reduced account holdings.


