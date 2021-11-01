Erweiterte Funktionen



CentralNic Group - Organic growth continues to accelerate




01.11.21 08:54
Edison Investment Research

Ahead of CentralNic’s seasonally strongest quarter, it has reported trading for the first nine months of FY21 (9M21) ahead of market expectations. Noting the acceleration of organic growth to 29% for 9M21, driven by the group’s investment programme, management expects to trade comfortably at or above the upper end of market expectations for the year for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA (expectations disclosed as US$355.3m and US$42.0m respectively). Accordingly, we have raised our FY21 revenue estimate by 10% to US$384m, with adjusted EBITDA rising to US$43m, an 11.2% margin, with these changes flowing through to our estimates for FY22/23. Adjusted operating cash conversion was in excess of 100%, meaning that net debt fell to US$79m as at 30 September 2021.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,69 € 1,57 € 0,12 € +7,64% 01.11./10:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCCW4X83 A1W4X9 1,69 € 0,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,69 € +9,03%  10:59
Stuttgart 1,69 € +7,64%  11:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 CentralNic: Global domain name . 22.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...