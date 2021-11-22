CentralNic Group - A scaling player in online services

CentralNic provides domain name services and online marketing, focused on consolidating a highly fragmented global market. It offers a broad range of internet services, including reseller services, to corporates and SMEs (Online Presence), as well as monetisation services (Online Marketing) to domain investors. The group strategy is to benefit from structural market growth, building its two segments and diversifying the group’s revenues through cross-selling and upselling services. CentralNic has achieved a five-year revenue CAGR to FY20 of 78%. The company is valued on an FY21 EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.6x and a P/E of 17.4x, a material discount to its peer group, with our DCF underlining the discount to fair value. We would expect future M&A to bring CentralNic’s multiples down further.