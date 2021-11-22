Erweiterte Funktionen



CentralNic Group - A scaling player in online services




22.11.21 09:44
Edison Investment Research

CentralNic provides domain name services and online marketing, focused on consolidating a highly fragmented global market. It offers a broad range of internet services, including reseller services, to corporates and SMEs (Online Presence), as well as monetisation services (Online Marketing) to domain investors. The group strategy is to benefit from structural market growth, building its two segments and diversifying the group’s revenues through cross-selling and upselling services. CentralNic has achieved a five-year revenue CAGR to FY20 of 78%. The company is valued on an FY21 EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.6x and a P/E of 17.4x, a material discount to its peer group, with our DCF underlining the discount to fair value. We would expect future M&A to bring CentralNic’s multiples down further.

Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet Einstieg ins Wasserstoff-Geschäft - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 6.847% mit Ballard Power ($BLDP) und 61.917% mit Plug Power ($PLUG)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,81 € 1,75 € 0,06 € +3,43% 22.11./10:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCCW4X83 A1W4X9 1,81 € 0,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,81 € +3,43%  09:38
Frankfurt 1,68 € 0,00%  19.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 CentralNic: Global domain name . 22.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...