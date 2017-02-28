Erweiterte Funktionen



CenterPoint Energy Inc Profit Drops 3% In Q4




28.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line fell to $113 million, or $0.26 per share. This was down from $116 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $2.08 billion. This was up from $1.79 billion last year.


CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $113 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,50 € 25,50 € -   € 0,00% 28.02./13:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US15189T1079 854566 25,50 € 17,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,50 € 0,00%  27.02.17
München 25,375 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 26,79 $ 0,00%  27.02.17
Stuttgart 24,929 € -0,70%  12:23
Berlin 25,08 € -0,95%  08:08
Düsseldorf 25,03 € -1,15%  08:31
Frankfurt 25,037 € -1,52%  09:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...