Erweiterte Funktionen



Centaur Media - Simplification and innovation




11.11.21 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Centaur’s recent capital markets day (CMD) facilitated a deeper dive into the transformation that the group has undergone, with detailed presentations on the underlying businesses by operational management. These underlined the route map towards achieving the goals enshrined in MAP23 – management’s target of revenues of over £45m and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% by FY23. We edged up our estimates on the trading update accompanying the CMD and see the MAP23 targets as demanding but achievable, with the valuation overstating the execution risk.

