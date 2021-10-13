Centaur Media - Building margin

Centaur’s trading update, issued alongside its capital markets day, indicates good progress in H221 to date, building on the post-pandemic recovery in revenues and margin reported for H1. We have edged up our expectations, particularly on the pace of improvement in EBITDA margin towards the FY23 management target of 23%. The share price has held the gain made after the interim results and is now up 68% year-to-date, yet the rating remains at a discount to peers.