Erweiterte Funktionen



Centaur Media - Building margin




13.10.21 06:58
Edison Investment Research

Centaur’s trading update, issued alongside its capital markets day, indicates good progress in H221 to date, building on the post-pandemic recovery in revenues and margin reported for H1. We have edged up our expectations, particularly on the pace of improvement in EBITDA margin towards the FY23 management target of 23%. The share price has held the gain made after the interim results and is now up 68% year-to-date, yet the rating remains at a discount to peers.

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA)
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,67955 $ 0,68630 $ -0,0068 $ -0,98% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0034291418 A0B9FY 0,70 $ 0,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,67955 $ -0,98%  07.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock: "Übernahme in finalen Zügen" - Massives Kaufsignal. Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...