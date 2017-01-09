Centamin Q4 Prelim. Gold Production Up 16%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Centamin Plc.



(CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) Monday announced preliminary production results for the fourth quarter, from its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, reporting 16 percent growth in total gold production to 136,787 ounces. However, it was down 8 percent on a sequential basis.

Quarterly throughput at the process plant was 2,948kt, compared to last year's 2,758kt.

The Group said its full-year gold production totaled 551,036 ounces, an increase of 25 percent over last year.

For the full year 2017, the Group forecast production from the Sukari Gold Mine of 540,000 ounces, based on a plant throughput of 11.75Mt and about 1Mt of underground ore mined at a grade of 7.26g/t.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

