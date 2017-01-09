Erweiterte Funktionen


Centamin Q4 Prelim. Gold Production Up 16%




09.01.17 08:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Centamin Plc.

(CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) Monday announced preliminary production results for the fourth quarter, from its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, reporting 16 percent growth in total gold production to 136,787 ounces. However, it was down 8 percent on a sequential basis.


Quarterly throughput at the process plant was 2,948kt, compared to last year's 2,758kt.


The Group said its full-year gold production totaled 551,036 ounces, an increase of 25 percent over last year.


For the full year 2017, the Group forecast production from the Sukari Gold Mine of 540,000 ounces, based on a plant throughput of 11.75Mt and about 1Mt of underground ore mined at a grade of 7.26g/t.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:08 , dpa-AFX
Continental AG FY16 Prelim Sales Up 3%
08:48 , dpa-AFX
Ferrexpo Says Pellet Production Down Slightly [...]
08:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Annual Targets Comfortably Ach [...]
08:42 , dpa-AFX
IG Group Updates On Impact Of AMF Restric [...]
08:41 , dpa-AFX
Turkey Nov Industrial Production Growth Below [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...