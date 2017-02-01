Centamin FY Profit Surges On Higher Revenue

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported profit before tax of $266.83 million for the year ended 31 December 2016, up sharply from $58.41 million in the prior year.





Profit for the year attributable to the owners of the parent surged to $214.76 million from $51.57 million in the previous year. Earnings per share were 22.94 cents, up from 4.44 cents last year.

Revenue for the year increased 35 percent to $687.39 million from $508.40 million in the prior year, with an 8 percent increase in realised gold prices and a 25 percent increase in gold sales.

The Group's 2016 gold production was 551,036 ounces, up from 439,072 ounces last year.

Looking forward, the Group said its production guidance for 2017 is for 540,000 ounces of gold.

The Directors of Centamin proposed a final dividend of 13.5 US cents per share on ordinary shares for a full year total of 15.5 cents per share.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM