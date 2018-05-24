Erweiterte Funktionen

Celgene stock: Good investment?




24.05.18 18:56
Finanztrends

Evotec and Celgene are now cooperating. Certainly, does Celgene receive the exclusive rights for all the mutually developed programs but they have to make an upfront payment to Evotec of 65 million US dollar.


Yesterday the Celgene stock closed with a positive result. However, one should remember that the downwards trend of the stock is not broken and certainly does not ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




