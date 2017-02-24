Erweiterte Funktionen

Celgene Says EU Approves REVLIMID




24.02.17 12:08
dpa-AFX


SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene International Sàrl, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celgene Corp.

(CELG), said that the European Commission has approved REVLIMID (lenalidomide) as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who have undergone autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). REVLIMID is the first and only licensed maintenance treatment available to these patients.


The REVLIMID Marketing Authorisation has been updated to include this new indication, which expands on the existing multiple myeloma indications as combination therapy for the treatment of those not eligible for transplant who are newly diagnosed, or have received at least one prior therapy.


Celgene announced on 22 February 2017 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the existing indication for REVLIMID to include use for patients with multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant in the U.S.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



