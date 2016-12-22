Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Celgene":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Celgene: NICE Issues Positive Recommendation For OTEZLA




22.12.16 10:55
dpa-AFX


SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has issued a final appraisal determination recommending the use of OTEZLA (apremilast) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response to or have been unable to tolerate Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs.


Following initial negative guidance issued by NICE in September 2015, OTEZLA was reappraised under the NICE Rapid Review process. The company said the NIH decision brings access for patients in England and Wales in line with those in Scotland, where OTEZLA was recommended by the Scottish Medicines Consortium in June 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
110,766 € 111,10 € -0,334 € -0,30% 22.12./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1510201049 881244 117,53 € 83,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		111,22 € +0,45%  13:40
Nasdaq 115,85 $ 0,00%  21.12.16
Stuttgart 111,20 € -0,07%  14:56
Frankfurt 110,766 € -0,30%  11:46
München 111,10 € -2,09%  08:02
Berlin 111,07 € -2,44%  08:05
Düsseldorf 110,43 € -2,68%  11:08
Hamburg 110,31 € -2,73%  08:04
Xetra 110,60 € -2,90%  14:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
42 Celgene - Steigflug des Biostar. 24.12.15
59 Cancer Drugs to watch: 30.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...