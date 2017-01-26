Erweiterte Funktionen

Celgene Issues Guidance; Announces Acquisition Of Delinia




26.01.17 14:04
dpa-AFX


SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $7.10 to $7.25. Celgene expects total revenue of approximately $13.0 to $13.4 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.13 on revenue of $13.27 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Celgene reported net income of $429 million and earnings per share of $0.53 for the fourth quarter of 2016. For the fourth quarter of prior year, GAAP net income was $561 million and EPS was $0.69. The company said the decrease was primarily due to increased research and development expenses as a result of the acquisition of Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a fair value adjustment for an equity investment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 34 percent to $1.29 billion compared to $961 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Adjusted EPS increased 36 percent to $1.61 from $1.18.


For the fourth quarter of 2016, net product sales were $2.98 million, an increase of 17 percent, year-over-year. Net product sales growth includes a 0.3 percent negative impact from currency exchange effects. Fourth quarter total revenue increased 16 percent to $2.98 billion.


Celgene and Delinia, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, announced they have entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Delinia by Celgene. The transaction expands Celgene's Inflammation and Immunology pipeline through the acquisition of Delinia's lead program, DEL106, as well as related second generation programs. Under the terms of the agreement, Celgene will make an initial payment of $300 million. Delinia shareholders will be eligible to receive up to an additional $475 million in contingent payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
