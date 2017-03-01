Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Celgene":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Celgene: FDA Grants Priority Review For Enasidenib




01.03.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced the U.

S. FDA has accepted Celgene's New Drug Application (NDA) for enasidenib for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2, or IDH2 mutation. The NDA was granted Priority Review and has been given a PDUFA action date of Aug. 30, 2017.


Enasidenib is an oral, targeted inhibitor of mutant IDH2. The NDA submission is based on results from AG221-C-001, a single-arm phase I/II study of enasidenib in patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH2 mutation. Enasidenib is an investigational drug that has not been approved for any use in any country.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
118,50 € 116,48 € 2,02 € +1,73% 01.03./15:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1510201049 881244 118,50 € 83,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		118,50 € +1,73%  14:27
München 117,57 € +2,75%  08:06
Hamburg 117,02 € +2,25%  08:17
Düsseldorf 116,83 € +2,09%  08:04
Berlin 116,85 € +2,07%  08:08
Xetra 118,60 € +1,85%  14:37
Frankfurt 117,672 € +0,70%  12:37
Stuttgart 117,30 € +0,28%  10:23
Nasdaq 123,51 $ 0,00%  28.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
42 Celgene - Steigflug des Biostar. 24.12.15
59 Cancer Drugs to watch: 30.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...