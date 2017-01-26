Celgene Corporation Announces 34% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Celgene":

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $1.29 billion, or $1.61 per share. This was higher than $961.4 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $2.98 billion. This was up from $2.56 billion last year.

Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.29 Bln. vs. $961.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM