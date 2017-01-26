Celgene Corporation Announces 34% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
26.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX
SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.29 billion, or $1.61 per share. This was higher than $961.4 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $2.98 billion. This was up from $2.56 billion last year.
Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.29 Bln. vs. $961.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,40 €
|106,12 €
|-0,72 €
|-0,68%
|26.01./14:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1510201049
|881244
|117,46 €
|83,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|105,40 €
|-0,68%
|13:58
|Düsseldorf
|106,72 €
|+1,97%
|09:13
|Hamburg
|106,04 €
|+1,31%
|08:07
|Berlin
|106,68 €
|+1,29%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|107,02 €
|+1,14%
|11:57
|München
|105,53 €
|+0,82%
|08:00
|Xetra
|106,20 €
|+0,33%
|13:57
|Nasdaq
|113,98 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|105,00 €
|-0,57%
|13:59
