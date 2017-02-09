Celebrate National Pizza Day With These Deals

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.02.17 21:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9, several Pizza shops and chains across the US are offering deals on their pies.


BellaBrava: The Italian restaurant is offering half-priced pizzas and flatbreads all day.


Domino's: The pizza chain is not offering any deals for National Pizza day, however, customers can grab a large three-topping pizza for just $7.99 if they order it online and pick it up in store. The chain is also offering a mix-and-match deal with two or more sides for just $5.99.


Papa John's: Like other big pizza chains, Papa John's is also not offering any offers for National Pizza day. However, an online promo for 25 percent off regular menu price orders is valid until February 19.


MOD Pizza in Woodhaven, Michigan: The Michigan pizza outlet will give away free MOD-size pizzas to the first 25 customers after the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.


Stevi B's Pizza: The pizza chain is celebrating National Pizza day with unlimited slices for $1 off.


