Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Caterpillar":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Caterpillar To Establish Global Headquarters In Chicago Area




31.01.17 16:04
dpa-AFX


PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced it will locate a limited group of senior executives and support functions in the Chicago area later this year and reaffirmed the ongoing importance of its presence in Peoria and Central Illinois.


Caterpillar said it will not build the previously announced headquarters complex in Peoria, as a result of continuing challenging market conditions and the need to prioritize resources to focus on growth. The current headquarters building will continue to be used for Caterpillar offices.


A limited number of senior executives will move into leased office space beginning in 2017. Once the new location is fully operational, Caterpillar expects about 300 employees to be based there, which includes some positions relocated from the Peoria area.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
94,78 $ 96,79 $ -2,01 $ -2,08% 31.01./17:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1491231015 850598 99,46 $ 59,80 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		87,81 € -3,00%  17:44
München 91,27 € -0,73%  11:04
NYSE 94,77 $ -2,09%  17:41
Düsseldorf 90,09 € -2,13%  09:52
Stuttgart 88,24 € -2,32%  17:32
Hamburg 89,59 € -2,66%  08:03
Hannover 89,59 € -2,66%  08:03
Berlin 90,02 € -2,85%  08:08
Frankfurt 87,771 € -3,33%  17:38
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
89 Caterpillar 16.11.16
4 Caterpillar,von diesem Niveau au. 26.01.09
  Global- Markets- Newsletter ! 07.11.06
1 Caterpillar - heute mit wirklich . 05.09.06
  Global Marketts-Newsletter! 01.11.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...