Caterpillar To Establish Global Headquarters In Chicago Area

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced it will locate a limited group of senior executives and support functions in the Chicago area later this year and reaffirmed the ongoing importance of its presence in Peoria and Central Illinois.





Caterpillar said it will not build the previously announced headquarters complex in Peoria, as a result of continuing challenging market conditions and the need to prioritize resources to focus on growth. The current headquarters building will continue to be used for Caterpillar offices.

A limited number of senior executives will move into leased office space beginning in 2017. Once the new location is fully operational, Caterpillar expects about 300 employees to be based there, which includes some positions relocated from the Peoria area.

