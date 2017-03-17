Caterpillar Hires Former Attorney General William Barr To Help In Federal Probe

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Caterpillar":

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. has hired former U.



S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company in ongoing government investigation.

In a statement, the heavy-machinery maker said it has retained Barr as outside counsel to assess and help address the investigation. The federal probe is going on into tax issues surrounding its Swiss subsidiary Caterpillar SARL.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby, who took the office on January 1, has tasked Barr with reviewing matters relating to the search warrants executed at Caterpillar facilities on March 2, and assisting the company in appropriately addressing those matters.

Earlier this month, federal agents searched three Caterpillar offices in Illinois, including the company's headquarters in Peoria. The search was part of an Internal Revenue Service investigation related to profits earned by Caterpillar SARL. The IRS reportedly has demand the company to pay $2 billion in taxes and penalties for profits assigned to the Swiss unit.

According to a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office for the Central District of Illinois, agents from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the U.S. Department of Commerce also participated in the searches.

Barr served as the 77th Attorney General of the United States under President George H.W. Bush, and before that as Deputy Attorney General and as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Office of Legal Counsel at the United States Department of Justice.

He is currently of counsel to the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. After his public service, Barr served for over 14 years with Verizon Communications, Inc. and its predecessor company, GTE Corp.

Umpleby said, "Bill Barr is one of the most distinguished lawyers in the country, with an impeccable track record, well known for his integrity and direct, honest advice. I have asked Bill - who has no prior connection with Caterpillar - to draw on his experience and that of his colleagues at Kirkland & Ellis and other advisers, to take a fresh look at Caterpillar's disputes with the government, get all the facts, and then help us bring these matters to proper resolution based on the merits."

