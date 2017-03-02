Erweiterte Funktionen

Caterpillar: Execution Of Search Warrant Could Be Related To CSARL Matter




02.03.17 23:14
dpa-AFX


PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said, on March 2, 2017, law enforcement authorities entered three Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities, including the corporate headquarters, to execute a search and seizure warrant.

The warrant is focused on the collection of documents and electronic information.


Caterpillar said it believes the execution of the search warrant is regarding, among other things, export filings that relate to the CSARL matter first disclosed in the company's Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2015, and updated in most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



