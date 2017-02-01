Casio Computer 9-month Profit Declines

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Casio Computer":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported that its nine-month profit to owners of parent decreased year-over to 10.63 billion yen from 24.81 billion yen, prior year.



Profit per share was 40.85 yen compared to 93.19 yen. Nine-month net sales decreased to 232.58 billion yen from 261.82 billion yen, last year.

For fiscal 2017, the company targets: net sales of 330.00 billion yen; and basic earnings per share of 71.06 yen.

