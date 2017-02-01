Erweiterte Funktionen
Casio Computer 9-month Profit Declines
01.02.17 07:43
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported that its nine-month profit to owners of parent decreased year-over to 10.63 billion yen from 24.81 billion yen, prior year.
Profit per share was 40.85 yen compared to 93.19 yen. Nine-month net sales decreased to 232.58 billion yen from 261.82 billion yen, last year.
For fiscal 2017, the company targets: net sales of 330.00 billion yen; and basic earnings per share of 71.06 yen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,489 €
|12,55 €
|-0,061 €
|-0,49%
|01.02./09:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3209000003
|859901
|18,57 €
|10,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,28 €
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|München
|13,02 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|12,489 €
|-0,49%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|12,465 €
|-0,60%
|09:33
|Berlin
|12,48 €
|-0,68%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|12,477 €
|-0,73%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
