Casino Group Turns To Profit In FY16; Underlying Profit Down




07.03.17 08:20
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (CGUIY.PK) reported that its Consolidated net profit, Group share, after taking into account a subs tantial gain on asset disposals recognised under discontinued operations, for fiscal year 2016 was 2.679 billion euros, compared to a loss of 43 million euros in the prior year.

Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share came to 341 million euros, down slightly from 357 million euros 2015.


Consolidated trading profit totalled 1.034 billion euros in 2016 versus 997 million euros 2015, reflecting the success of the sales revitalisation programmes in France. At constant exchange rates, consolidated trading profit came to 1.080 billion euros.


Consolidated net sales rose 5.7% on an organic basis to 36.0 billion euros.


The Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend of ¤3.12 per share in respect of 2016 to the Annual General Meetingthat will meeton 5May 2017. Taking into account the interim dividend paid in November 2016, the remai ni ng payment comes to ¤1.56 per share. The ex -dividend date will be 9 May 2017, and the dividend will be payable in cash on 11 May 2017.


The Group also expects a growth of at least 10% in its consolidated trading profit, under current forex conditions for 2017. In France, Casino Group aims at reaching c.15% growth in trading profit of food retail activity and forecasts a contribution from its property development activities of ¤60 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



